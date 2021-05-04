Successful Portfolios LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

