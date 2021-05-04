Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGR opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 156.04%.

In other news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $331,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,603 shares of company stock valued at $936,812. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

