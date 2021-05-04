Strs Ohio Sells 10,400 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 161.6% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 85.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $390.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.38 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.42.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

