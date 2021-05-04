Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $64.83 and a one year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.