Strs Ohio Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after buying an additional 293,617 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

