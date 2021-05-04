Strs Ohio Has $2.38 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,677,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after buying an additional 568,555 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $8,575,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $8,286,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $7,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on CC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

