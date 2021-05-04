Strs Ohio Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $144.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

