Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 239.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $682.93 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $434.53 and a 12-month high of $690.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $657.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

