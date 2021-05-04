Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of BIO opened at $610.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $599.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.63. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

