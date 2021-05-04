Strs Ohio Decreases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260,619 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,761,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

Shares of DTE opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.39 and a 12 month high of $141.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

