Strong Trading 15% Lower This Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $134.47 or 0.00240580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $18.59 million and $1.27 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00064065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00274882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.36 or 0.01152838 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00029640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.46 or 0.00725421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,702.57 or 0.99658106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.