Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

