Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,511 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,854,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 102.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.94.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

