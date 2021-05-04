Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $179.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $93.75 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

