Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.74 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $228.32. The firm has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.89 and its 200-day moving average is $208.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

