Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 62.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 87,640 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.