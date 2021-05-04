Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 343 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 280,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 104,990 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.1% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $188.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

