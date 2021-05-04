Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,661,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,642,000 after buying an additional 406,072 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,444,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 248,316 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $142,442,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,461,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,140,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after buying an additional 1,380,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

