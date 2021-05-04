Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $177.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,112.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average is $156.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

