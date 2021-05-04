Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $963,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 47,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000.

KBE opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

