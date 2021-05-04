Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

MORT opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

