Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

NYSE TGT opened at $211.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.83 and its 200 day moving average is $182.75. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

