Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after acquiring an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

Shares of CAT opened at $228.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.91. The company has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

