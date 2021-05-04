Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Strategic Education posted earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%.

STRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

NASDAQ:STRA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.50. 15,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $74.60 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $90.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.