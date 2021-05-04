Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,185.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,918.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

