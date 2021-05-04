Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stora Enso Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SEOAY opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

