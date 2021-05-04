StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.54. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 333,191 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.
In other news, Director Andrew Axelrod bought 5,522,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150,010.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
Read More: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.