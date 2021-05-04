StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.54. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 333,191 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

In other news, Director Andrew Axelrod bought 5,522,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150,010.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axar Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of StoneMor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305,369 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in StoneMor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

