Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Colfax Put Options (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 14,185 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,427% compared to the average volume of 929 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.