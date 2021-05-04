Stipend Trading 121.6% Higher Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 121.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $643,781.29 and $442.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,755.87 or 0.99753472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00038960 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $788.94 or 0.01411499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.68 or 0.00575527 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.00350849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00211099 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004271 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.