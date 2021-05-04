Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

SHOO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.34. 9,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,271. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -135.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

