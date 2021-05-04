Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $194.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

