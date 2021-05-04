Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 642 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 1,337.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 28,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,571,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

SOXL traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 570,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,978,383. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.