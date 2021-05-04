Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.61. 10,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,917. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

