Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

NASDAQ:STRL traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. 1,067,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

