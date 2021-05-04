Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $652.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post $652.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.40 million and the highest is $671.80 million. Stericycle reported sales of $598.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Stericycle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 497,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.