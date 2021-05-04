State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,371 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

Valero Energy stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,604.13, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

