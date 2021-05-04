State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 821 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $19,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,475.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,418.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,240.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $982.30 and a 12-month high of $1,524.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,423.23.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

