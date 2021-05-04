State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,687 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,454.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 312,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $188.76 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.