State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,434 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 139.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 102,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

PSX stock opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.30. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

