State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.99 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

