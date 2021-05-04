STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.25 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $58.25 million and $2.23 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00078005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.43 or 0.00847743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.60 or 0.09680550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00099566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00042972 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

