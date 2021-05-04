Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $212.15

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $212.15 and last traded at $211.41, with a volume of 3606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.77.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.