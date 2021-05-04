Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,795. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.