Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Short Interest Update

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 376,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:STLHF opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. Standard Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.