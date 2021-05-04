Sprague Resources (SRLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $627.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.13 million. On average, analysts expect Sprague Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRLP stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $555.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

