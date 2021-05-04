Spotify Technology S.A. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spotify Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $247.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.34 and its 200 day moving average is $297.76. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $143.01 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

