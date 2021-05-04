Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,420 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.98% of Spectrum Brands worth $35,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $92.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

