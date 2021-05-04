Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00079771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.80 or 0.00328886 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003293 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

