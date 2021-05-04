Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes $418,000 Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,937,000 after buying an additional 262,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after buying an additional 208,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 169,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,868,000 after acquiring an additional 140,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,466 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.24.

Freshpet stock traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.34. 12,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,524. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,612.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.57.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

