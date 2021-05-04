Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 42,930 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,930 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $34,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average of $97.29. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

